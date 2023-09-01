Rudy Giuliani's billionaire supporters wash their hands of him with tough words
Atlanta, Georgia - Indicted ex-New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani will reportedly not receive legal aid in his Georgia election interference case from big-money donors who backed his 2008 bid for president.
Giuliani received $60 million in his 2008 presidential campaign, but according to CNBC, many of those same billionaire backers aren't expected to fund his legal defense in Georgia.
"I wouldn't give him a nickel," billionaire investor Leon Cooperman, who gave $2,300 to Giuliani's 2008 campaign, told the outlet. "I’m very negative on Donald Trump. It's an American tragedy. [Giuliani] was 'America's mayor.' He did a great job. And like everybody else who gets involved with Trump, it turns to s***."
"I was a major supporter of Rudy in 2008 and at other times. I’m not sure what happen[ed] but I miss the old Rudy. I’m wishing him well," added ex-NASCAR CEO Brian France.
Home Depot co-founder and former $4,600 contributor Ken Langone has also said he doesn't intend to give to Giuliani's legal defense fund.
More prior contributors agreed but chose to remain anonymous.
Rudy Giuliani's legal woes pile up
Giuliani was indicted earlier this month on charges that he helped former president Donald Trump try to overturn the results of the 2020 election, which delivered the presidency to Joe Biden.
The beleaguered Republican surrendered at a Fulton County jail last week and is set to be arraigned on September 6.
Now, Giuliani is raising money to cover his hefty legal fees through appeals on X and collaboration with a super PAC called Giuliani Defense.
He is also reportedly selling his luxury NYC apartment, worth more than $6 million.
Giuliani has also been ordered to pay more than $130,000 in legal fees and costs to two Atlanta election workers whom he falsely accused of trying to rig the 2020 election, with the amount owed in damages still to be determined.
Cover photo: Collage: ALEX WONG / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & JOE RAEDLE / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP