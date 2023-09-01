Rudy Giuliani's billionaire supporters wash their hands of him with tough words

Atlanta, Georgia - Indicted ex-New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani will reportedly not receive legal aid in his Georgia election interference case from big-money donors who backed his 2008 bid for president.

Giuliani received $60 million in his 2008 presidential campaign, but according to CNBC, many of those same billionaire backers aren't expected to fund his legal defense in Georgia.

"I wouldn't give him a nickel," billionaire investor Leon Cooperman, who gave $2,300 to Giuliani's 2008 campaign, told the outlet. "I’m very negative on Donald Trump. It's an American tragedy. [Giuliani] was 'America's mayor.' He did a great job. And like everybody else who gets involved with Trump, it turns to s***."

"I was a major supporter of Rudy in 2008 and at other times. I’m not sure what happen[ed] but I miss the old Rudy. I’m wishing him well," added ex-NASCAR CEO Brian France.

Home Depot co-founder and former $4,600 contributor Ken Langone has also said he doesn't intend to give to Giuliani's legal defense fund.

More prior contributors agreed but chose to remain anonymous.