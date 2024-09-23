JD Vance slammed for bizarre Mark Robinson defense: "I don't not believe him!"

Leesport, Pennsylvania - Vice presidential candidate JD Vance was recently asked how he felt about the recent scandal surrounding North Carolina lieutenant governor Mark Robinson, and his response has left critics baffled.

On Saturday, Vance did a brief interview with NBC News, in which he was asked if he was "comfortable" with Robinson being the Republican nominee for governor in his state following a damning report that uncovered a slew of incendiary comments he shared on a porn website's message board.

Vance evaded the question entirely, stating, "It's ultimately up to Mark Robinson and North Carolina whether he's going to be their governor and whether he wants to stay in the race."

The report found that Robinson, an evangelical Christian who has a long history of making controversial public statements, called himself a "Black Nazi" and a "perv" and shared a number of lewd and sexually graphic comments.

Despite pressure from fellow Republicans to drop out of the race, Robinson has aggressively refused and has insisted that the past comments "are not the words of Mark Robinson."

When asked if he believed Robinson's claim they were not his posts, Vance doubled down and evaded answering again with a double negative.

"I don't not believe him, I don't believe him – I just think that you have to let these things sometimes play out in the court of public opinion," he responded.