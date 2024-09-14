JD Vance defends evolution from "Never Trump guy" to full-blown sycophant
Washington DC - Vice presidential candidate JD Vance recently laid out how he went from being a self-proclaimed "Never [Donald Trump] guy," to the former president's running mate in the 2024 race.
Late Friday night, the Ohio senator shared a lengthy post on X, in which he explained that a number of issues drove him to get behind Trump, such as the high cost of housing and crime – but one in particular stands out above the rest.
"If you were to ask what caused me to change my tune about President Trump from 2016 to 2020, I could give you a few reasons," Vance wrote. "But what we're seeing in Springfield really drives it home."
In recent weeks, Trump and Vance have repeatedly pushed false narratives that Haitian immigrants in Springfield, Ohio, have been eating peoples' pets.
Despite the fact that city officials and the mayor have publicly said there is "no evidence" to back their claims, Vance has insisted on pushing it anyway.
"'It is racist,' they tell us... to call 911 because strangers are slaughtering geese in a public park," Vance continued. "They have ignored this town's problems for years.
"Now, they pay attention – not to focus their considerable wealth and power on helping their fellow citizens, but to use their platform as a weapon against those who dare to notice that their lives have gotten worse."
JD Vance calls Kamala Harris "a threat to Democracy"
During the 2016 presidential race, Vance was a very outspoken critic of Trump, once describing himself as a "Never Trump" guy.
In countless interviews and speeches, Vance admonished Trump's divisive rhetoric, even going as far as calling him "America's Hitler."
But since Trump's win, and the success of Vance's book Hillbilly Elegy, the senator rebranded himself into a staunch MAGA Republican and is now running alongside Trump in his race for re-election.
In his post, Vance admitted that the Haitian population in Springfield is there legally, but argued their presence is "an indictment" of Democratic presidential candidate and current Vice President Kamala Harris' "despicable open border."
He went on to call her "a threat to Democracy" because of such policies, and declared that his boss will stand up to the "corrupt system she represents."
"There is only one person who has consistently fought for the people Kamala Harris laughs at or ignores," Vance wrote, adding, "Donald J. Trump for President."
Cover photo: IMAGO / MediaPunch