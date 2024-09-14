JD Vance defends evolution from "Never Trump guy" to full-blown sycophant

Washington DC - Vice presidential candidate JD Vance recently laid out how he went from being a self-proclaimed "Never [ Donald Trump ] guy," to the former president's running mate in the 2024 race.

In a recent social media post, JD Vance explained why he evolved from a critic of Donald Trump to his most ardent defender and presidential running mate. © IMAGO / MediaPunch

Late Friday night, the Ohio senator shared a lengthy post on X, in which he explained that a number of issues drove him to get behind Trump, such as the high cost of housing and crime – but one in particular stands out above the rest.

"If you were to ask what caused me to change my tune about President Trump from 2016 to 2020, I could give you a few reasons," Vance wrote. "But what we're seeing in Springfield really drives it home."

In recent weeks, Trump and Vance have repeatedly pushed false narratives that Haitian immigrants in Springfield, Ohio, have been eating peoples' pets.

Despite the fact that city officials and the mayor have publicly said there is "no evidence" to back their claims, Vance has insisted on pushing it anyway.

"'It is racist,' they tell us... to call 911 because strangers are slaughtering geese in a public park," Vance continued. "They have ignored this town's problems for years.

"Now, they pay attention – not to focus their considerable wealth and power on helping their fellow citizens, but to use their platform as a weapon against those who dare to notice that their lives have gotten worse."