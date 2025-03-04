JD Vance denies targeting British and French armies after scoffing at Europe's military abilities

Washington DC - US Vice President JD Vance insisted Tuesday he was not targeting France and Britain with remarks he made dismissing the military abilities of countries supporting a possible European peacekeeping force in Ukraine .

European nations are looking at ways to support an eventual peace deal between Ukraine and Russia, with Britain and France saying they would be willing to deploy ground troops.

Vance responded Monday in a Fox News interview by mocking the prospect of sending "20,000 troops from some random country that has not fought a war in 30 or 40 years."

After his remarks drew an angry response from politicians in London and Paris, Vance posted on X that the pushback against his comments was "absurdly dishonest."

"I don't even mention the UK or France in the clip, both of whom have fought bravely alongside the US over the last 20 years, and beyond," Vance said.

But he went on to question the underlying idea of an Anglo-French "coalition of the willing" to police any ceasefire in Ukraine.

"There are many countries who are volunteering (privately or publicly) support who have neither the battlefield experience nor the military equipment to do anything meaningful," he said.

Vance later appeared to further row back his comments when speaking to reporters on Capitol Hill.

"Obviously – and we appreciate this – the British and the French have offered to step up in a big way, that's very, very important," Vance said when asked about whether European peacekeepers could realistically be part of the solution.