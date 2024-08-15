JD Vance in hot seat again after resurfaced comments on "the postmenopausal female"

Washington DC - Republican vice presidential candidate JD Vance is once again facing criticism over past remarks about women after audio of him discussing "the postmenopausal female" resurfaced.

In recently unearthed audio from a podcast interview recorded in 2020, Vance, who had not yet entered politics, is heard discussing his experience of having his in-laws help raise his children, explaining that it helped make his eldest son "a much better human being."

In response, the host proposed that the grandmother's role represents "the whole purpose of the postmenopausal female in theory" and described it as "a weird, unadvertised feature of marrying an Indian woman," pointing to Vance's wife's Indian heritage.

The Hillbilly Elegy author agreed with both sentiments and went on to argue that his mother-in-law's decision to give up her job as a biology professor in California to help raise her grandchildren was "painfully economically inefficient."

"That is the thing that the hyper-liberalized economics wants you to do," Vance said.

"The economic logic of always prioritizing paid wage labor over other forms of contributing to a society is to me... a consequence of a sort of fundamental liberalism that is ultimately gonna unwind and collapse upon itself," he added.