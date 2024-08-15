JD Vance in hot seat again after resurfaced comments on "the postmenopausal female"
Washington DC - Republican vice presidential candidate JD Vance is once again facing criticism over past remarks about women after audio of him discussing "the postmenopausal female" resurfaced.
In recently unearthed audio from a podcast interview recorded in 2020, Vance, who had not yet entered politics, is heard discussing his experience of having his in-laws help raise his children, explaining that it helped make his eldest son "a much better human being."
In response, the host proposed that the grandmother's role represents "the whole purpose of the postmenopausal female in theory" and described it as "a weird, unadvertised feature of marrying an Indian woman," pointing to Vance's wife's Indian heritage.
The Hillbilly Elegy author agreed with both sentiments and went on to argue that his mother-in-law's decision to give up her job as a biology professor in California to help raise her grandchildren was "painfully economically inefficient."
"That is the thing that the hyper-liberalized economics wants you to do," Vance said.
"The economic logic of always prioritizing paid wage labor over other forms of contributing to a society is to me... a consequence of a sort of fundamental liberalism that is ultimately gonna unwind and collapse upon itself," he added.
JD Vance continues to double down on controversial takes
Since Donald Trump chose Vance to be his running mate, the Ohio senator has faced heavy scrutiny about his current and past policy positions, particularly on subjects surrounding women and health, as their Democratic challenger Kamala Harris has made abortion rights a focal point of her campaign.
Last month, he was hit with a torrent of criticisms after a 2021 interview resurfaced, where Vance argued the country was being run by "a bunch of childless cat ladies" like Harris "who are miserable at their own lives and the choices that they've made, and so they want to make the rest of the country miserable, too."
Despite the mounting backlash to his rhetoric, Vance has continued to aggressively defend them even and repeat many of the same stances.
On Wednesday, he did an interview with Fox News host Laura Ingraham, who asked what he has to say to "suburban women out there who are marinating in propaganda" surrounding abortion rights.
Vance simply dismissed it, stating, "I don't buy that – I think suburban women care about normal things that most Americans care about."
In response, the Harris campaign released a statement arguing that "Women are sick" of the Republican Party's "obsession with controlling our most private decisions" and added, "They need to mind their own damn business."
Cover photo: Emily Elconin / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP