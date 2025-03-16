JD Vance opens up on prospects of TikTok sale before ban deadline

Washington DC - Vice President JD Vance has said that he's confident a sale of TikTok will occur before the deadline on April 5, despite little-to-no indication ByteDance is willing to sell.

JD Vance has signaled that a deal on TikTok's sale may be close to completion, even if ByteDance has been largely silent on the subject. © AFP/Jeff Kowalsky

During an interview with NBC News on Friday, Vance expressed confidence in a deal for TikTok before April 5, potentially staving off the need to either extend the deadline or implement a ban on the social media platform.

"There will almost certainly be a high-level agreement that I think satisfies our national security concerns, allows there to be a distinct American TikTok enterprise," Vance said.

ByteDance will be forced to either sell its US subsidiary of TikTok to an American buyer, or face a shutdown on April 5, after Trump delayed the platform's ban in January.

TikTok briefly shutdown on January 19 after the Supreme Court ruled in favor of a Biden administration ban of the Chinese-owned social media company.

"Typically, some of these deals that are much smaller and involve much less capital take months to close," Vance explained. "We’re trying to close this thing by early April. I think that the outlines of this thing will be very clear. The question is whether we can get all the paper done."