JD Vance overwhelmingly voted as Trump's successor at far-right CPAC

Washington DC - Vice President JD Vance was touted as President Donald Trump 's successor during a straw poll conducted during the hard-right Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC).

Vice President JD Vance was voted as Trump's natural successor in a straw poll conducted during the Conservative Political Action Conference. © AFP/Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

Of 1,022 attendees at CPAC who were polled on whether JD Vance should be Trump's successor in the 2028 presidential elections, 61% voted in favor of his potential Republican nomination.

In second place was Trump's former White House chief strategist and ex-con Steve Bannon, who received 12% of the vote at the same conference where he gave a Nazi salute to cheers from the crowd.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and Secretary of State Marco Rubio were both in the running, but only sat at 7% and 3% respectively.

The survey was conducted by pollster Jim McLaughlin, who took the stage at CPAC to announce the results.

"We asked folks who they thought would be the Republican nominee, who they preferred," McLaughlin told the cheering crowd. "And who is it? JD Vance."

"And why? Because he's viewed as the closest thing to Donald Trump – and that's exactly why."