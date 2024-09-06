JD Vance slammed for calling school shootings a "fact of life" after Georgia tragedy
Phoenix, Arizona - Donald Trump's running mate JD Vance is facing immense backlash after he gave questionable remarks regarding a school shooting that took place in Georgia earlier this week.
During a campaign rally on Thursday night, the Ohio senator was asked about the policies he supports that could end school shootings.
"I don't like to admit this – I don't like that this is a fact of life," Vance explained. "But if you are a psycho, and you want to make headlines, you realize that our schools are soft targets.
"We have got to bolster security at our schools," he continued, "so that if a psycho wants to walk through the front door and kill a bunch of children, they're not able to."
While the vice presidential candidate admitted that he'd rather not implement the extra security in schools, he argued it "is increasingly the reality that we live in."
Vance's remarks came after a 14-year-old fatally shot two students and two teachers at Apalachee High School in Georgia on Wednesday.
He went on to urge the crowd to provide "prayer" and "sympathies" for the community as they continue to recover from this "awful tragedy."
Kamala Harris criticizes JD Vance's comments on gun violence
During his remarks, Vance took aim at Democrat Kamala Harris, claiming that she wants to "take law-abiding American citizens' guns away from them" and argued that her support for more strict gun laws won't "solve this problem."
Late Thursday night, Harris shared a clip of Vance's comments on social media with a brief response.
"School shootings are not just a fact of life," Harris wrote. "It doesn't have to be this way. We can take action to protect our children – and we will."
Vance clapped back, accusing her of wanting to "take security out of our schools instead of protecting our children," and lying about what he said.
"More desperation from the biggest fraud in American politics," he added.
Harris is head of the White House's Office of Gun Violence Prevention, and while she does support stronger gun laws and banning the sale of some assault rifles, she has advocated for stronger security in schools.
