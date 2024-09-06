JD Vance slammed for calling school shootings a "fact of life" after Georgia tragedy

Phoenix, Arizona - Donald Trump 's running mate JD Vance is facing immense backlash after he gave questionable remarks regarding a school shooting that took place in Georgia earlier this week.

Vice presidential nominee JD Vance is facing backlash after he described a recent school shooting as a "fact of life" during a campaign rally on Thursday. © JEFF SWENSEN / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

During a campaign rally on Thursday night, the Ohio senator was asked about the policies he supports that could end school shootings.

"I don't like to admit this – I don't like that this is a fact of life," Vance explained. "But if you are a psycho, and you want to make headlines, you realize that our schools are soft targets.

"We have got to bolster security at our schools," he continued, "so that if a psycho wants to walk through the front door and kill a bunch of children, they're not able to."

While the vice presidential candidate admitted that he'd rather not implement the extra security in schools, he argued it "is increasingly the reality that we live in."

Vance's remarks came after a 14-year-old fatally shot two students and two teachers at Apalachee High School in Georgia on Wednesday.

He went on to urge the crowd to provide "prayer" and "sympathies" for the community as they continue to recover from this "awful tragedy."