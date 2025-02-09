Elon Musk demands impeachment of judge that blocked DOGE access to US Treasury

Washington DC - Elon Musk is calling for the removal of a judge who recently blocked his Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) from gaining unprecedented access to Treasury Department data.

Billionaire Elon Musk is demanding that a judge be impeached after they blocked him from gaining access to the country's Treasury Department. © ANGELA WEISS / AFP

Last week, President Donald Trump, who created DOGE after winning re-election, granted Musk and his team access to the department and the country's federal payment system, which operates as a checkbook for the government.

Only a few days later, District Judge Paul A. Engelmayer issued a temporary order blocking access to the data from "all political appointees, special government employees, and government employees detailed from an agency outside the Treasury Department."

The decision clearly triggered Musk – who has made a habit of slandering people he disagrees with – as he began sharing posts early Sunday morning suggesting "it's time" to have a conversation about getting rid of judges that stand in Trump's way.

"A corrupt judge protecting corruption," Musk wrote of Judge Engelmayer in one post. "He needs to be impeached NOW!"

The order is set to be lifted on Friday, but another judge is expected to hold a hearing to determine if it should be extended.

Since joining the administration, Musk has been given unprecedented amounts of power and influence over Trump, garnering him the nickname "President Musk."