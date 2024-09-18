JD Vance tries to delete scathing essay he wrote on GOP's anti-immigrant rhetoric

Washington DC - Senator JD Vance, who is now running alongside Donald Trump in the 2024 presidential race, has been going out of his way to cover up a scathing blog post he wrote about the Republican party before his career in politics.

An essay JD Vance wrote in 2012 recent resurfaced, in which he heavily criticized the Republican Party for their immigration rhetoric. © Collage: MANDEL NGAN / AFP & Dia Dipasupil / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

In November 2012, while he was a student at Yale University, Vance penned an essay titled A Blueprint for the GOP, in which he lamented how the Republican party didn't seem to learn anything after losing the 2008 election, as they continued to nominate "the worst kind of people," and win elections by "appealing only to white people."

He went on to argue that the party loses minority voters because their policy proposals are "tired, unoriginal, or openly hostile to non-whites."

"I became a conservative in large part because I felt that the Right was far more honest about the real state of the world," Vance wrote. "Yet a significant part of Republican immigration policy centers on the possibility of deporting 12 million people.

"Think about it: We conservatives (rightly) mistrust the government to efficiently administer business loans and regulate our food supply, yet we allegedly believe that it can deport millions of unregistered aliens," he continued.

"The notion fails to pass the laugh test," he added. "The same can be said for too much of the party's platform."