JD Vance tries to delete scathing essay he wrote on GOP's anti-immigrant rhetoric
Washington DC - Senator JD Vance, who is now running alongside Donald Trump in the 2024 presidential race, has been going out of his way to cover up a scathing blog post he wrote about the Republican party before his career in politics.
In November 2012, while he was a student at Yale University, Vance penned an essay titled A Blueprint for the GOP, in which he lamented how the Republican party didn't seem to learn anything after losing the 2008 election, as they continued to nominate "the worst kind of people," and win elections by "appealing only to white people."
He went on to argue that the party loses minority voters because their policy proposals are "tired, unoriginal, or openly hostile to non-whites."
"I became a conservative in large part because I felt that the Right was far more honest about the real state of the world," Vance wrote. "Yet a significant part of Republican immigration policy centers on the possibility of deporting 12 million people.
"Think about it: We conservatives (rightly) mistrust the government to efficiently administer business loans and regulate our food supply, yet we allegedly believe that it can deport millions of unregistered aliens," he continued.
"The notion fails to pass the laugh test," he added. "The same can be said for too much of the party's platform."
JD Vance attempts to scrub his essay from the internet
Prior to launching his career in politics, JD Vance was an outspoken critic of Trump, even going as far as to describe him as "America's Hitler."
In a social media post from 2016, Vance wrote, "Trump makes people I care about afraid. Immigrants, Muslims, etc. Because of this, I find him reprehensible. God wants better of us."
But following the popularity of his book, Hillbilly Elegy, in 2016 and Trump's election win, Vance sought to rebrand himself into a staunch MAGA Republican.
He has since scrubbed his social media accounts of any critical statements about Trump, and, according to CNN, he asked Brad Nelson, a professor he studied under at Ohio State University, to delete the "Blueprint" blog post so that he "might have an easier time getting a job in Republican politics."
Now, Vance is running alongside Trump and has become the biggest defender of even his most controversial policy positions, including his vow to enact the largest deportation of immigrants in US history if he wins re-election.
He has also faced heavy backlash in recent weeks for pushing false narratives that Haitian immigrants in Springfield, Ohio, have been eating residents' pets.
In a statement, a spokesperson for Vance said, "There is nothing noteworthy about the fact that, like millions of Americans, Senator Vance’s views on certain issues have changed from when he was in his twenties."
