JD Vance under fire again as more offensive statements about women resurface

Washington DC - Vice presidential candidate JD Vance is again facing criticism for past statements about women in new audio that puts his now infamous "childless cat ladies" clip to shame.

In a recently resurfaced 2021 interview, vice presidential candidate JD Vance can be heard making disparaging remarks about women. © IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

In a recently resurfaced interview from a 2021 episode of The Moment of Truth podcast, Vance, who was running for Ohio's Senate seat at the time, criticized women who choose "the liberationist path" of a career "instead of starting a family and having children."

"The corruption is it puts people on a career pipeline that causes them to chase things that will make them miserable and unhappy," Vance said.

"So they get in positions of power, and then they project that misery and unhappiness on the rest of society."

Vance went on to say that women who hold "racial and gender equity" as a value system are made into "miserable" people "who can't have kids" because they've "already passed the biological period when it was possible."

The politician made a number of questionable statements throughout the interview regarding popular far-right topics. At one point, Vance argued that society has become "uncomfortable with masculinity," causing it to become "actively suppressed."

Vance told the tale of how his young son likes to fight imaginary monsters and how he believes if China invades the US, boys like his son will be the ones to fight them off.

"They're not going to be defended by the soy boys who want to feed the monsters," he added.