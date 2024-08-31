JD Vance under fire again as more offensive statements about women resurface
Washington DC - Vice presidential candidate JD Vance is again facing criticism for past statements about women in new audio that puts his now infamous "childless cat ladies" clip to shame.
In a recently resurfaced interview from a 2021 episode of The Moment of Truth podcast, Vance, who was running for Ohio's Senate seat at the time, criticized women who choose "the liberationist path" of a career "instead of starting a family and having children."
"The corruption is it puts people on a career pipeline that causes them to chase things that will make them miserable and unhappy," Vance said.
"So they get in positions of power, and then they project that misery and unhappiness on the rest of society."
Vance went on to say that women who hold "racial and gender equity" as a value system are made into "miserable" people "who can't have kids" because they've "already passed the biological period when it was possible."
The politician made a number of questionable statements throughout the interview regarding popular far-right topics. At one point, Vance argued that society has become "uncomfortable with masculinity," causing it to become "actively suppressed."
Vance told the tale of how his young son likes to fight imaginary monsters and how he believes if China invades the US, boys like his son will be the ones to fight them off.
"They're not going to be defended by the soy boys who want to feed the monsters," he added.
Could JD Vance's controversial past remarks threaten the Trump campaign?
Since Donald Trump chose Vance to be his running mate, the Ohio senator has faced heavy scrutiny for his ideas, and a number of resurfaced interviews have been brought to light of him making highly controversial statements.
His most infamous remarks came from another podcast interview in 2021, where Vance argued the country was being run by "a bunch of childless cat ladies... who are miserable at their own lives and the choices that they've made, and so they want to make the rest of the country miserable, too."
The rant has become the focus of attacks from Democrats, garnering tons of memes and even sparking anti-Vance "cat lady" merchandise.
At that time in his political career, Vance was largely speaking to and for a conservative – and sometimes far-right – audience, presenting policy ideas and one-liners that appealed specifically to that demographic. Now, he has defended his remarks as "sarcasm."
But now that he is running for vice president, those statements have only served to alienate a large swath of the US electorate that he and Trump can't afford to lose in such a close race against their rivals, Kamala Harris and Tim Walz.
Cover photo: IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire