Gavin Newsom levels up JD Vance trolling with series of brutal memes

Sacramento, California - C alifornia Governor Gavin Newsom stepped up his brutal trolling campaign against Vice President JD Vance with a series of memes and AI videos.

California Governor Gavin Newsom (l.) brutally trolled Vice President JD Vance in social media posts featuring a famous internet meme. © Collage: AFP/JP Yim/Getty Images & AFP/Darren Staples

"JD 'Just Dance' Vance, you've been booted by Pete!" Newsom wrote Tuesday in all-caps on X, alongside an edited video of a hairy and chubby Vance vibing to Lady Gaga's Just Dance.

The post was a reference to Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, who on Wednesday told a conglomeration of the US military's top generals that he's going to enforce tougher grooming standards for troops.

"No more beards, long hair, superficial individual expression," Hegseth said. "We're gonna cut our hair, shave our beards, and adhere to standards."

The chubby Vance pictured in Newsom's meme has been used to brutally troll the VP for months. In June, a Norwegian tourist claimed he had been denied entry to the US for possessing a bald version of it on his phone.

Newsom didn't stop with that post, either – his press office went on to release an AI video of hairy-chubby Vance hosting a show titled "A History of Couches," a reference to another popular online meme.

"Poor JD!" Newsom's press office wrote in all-caps. "His sweet beloved couch now costs more with the tariffs!"

In the video, a fake version of Vance is seen saying that "Some artifacts shape nations, other shape desires, few shape both – the Chesterfield couch is one of them."