JD Vance hints at deporting popular social media menswear fashion expert Derek Guy
Washington DC - Vice President JD Vance on Monday hinted at deporting Derek Guy after the popular menswear fashion expert shared his story of being undocumented on social media.
"My family escaped Vietnam after the Tet Offensive and went through an arduous journey that eventually landed them in the Canada. My father worked there for a time as a janitor; my mother, a secretary," Guy posted on his X account @dieworkwear, which has over 1.3 million followers.
"When work fell through, my dad was offered to work with his sister in the United States, so he went, as our family needed money. He ended up staying in the US longer than he was supposed to – not knowing immigration laws – and asked my mom to come be with him. Of course, she went and carried me over the border while I was still a baby."
Guy went on to say he was unsure whether his parents had technically broken any laws, and that his family, like many others, lacked the knowledge and resources to hire a lawyer at the time.
"But either way, since I came here without legal documentation, I eventually fell into the category of being an undocumented immigrant," he wrote. "Yet, I've been in the United States since I was a baby. My identity and roots are very much based in this country, no different from anyone else."
Guy said he shared his story in order to counter rightwing narratives criminalizing migrants, which have been cited by the Trump administration as justification for its mass deportations and crackdowns on protesters.
"I think the ICE sweeps are inhumane. I support and admire the protestors who are putting their bodies on the line for non-violent resistance," he affirmed.
JD Vance and the DHS appear to support Derek Guy's deportation
Guy – often referred to as the "menswear guy" – has contributed to major publications including GQ, The Washington Post, Esquire, and more. He is known online for his detailed explanations of the dos and don'ts of men's fashion, and for his clever takedowns of rightwing figures through the medium of style.
Guy's posts have earned the ire of conservative commenters, some of whom rushed to call for his deportation.
"The menswear guy just openly admitted on here that he's here illegally," one X user wrote, to which another responded, "JD Vance I know you’re reading this and you have the opportunity to do the funniest thing ever."
Vance replied to the post with a GIF of Jack Nicholson nodding menacingly, taken from the 2003 film Anger Management.
The Department of Homeland Security followed that up with a GIF of a character from the 2002 movie Spy Kids 2: Island of Lost Dreams wearing a pair of zoom glasses.
Guy has been undeterred by the threats and continues to speak out in support of immigrants' rights, writing in a separate post, "The average undocumented immigrant is pretty similar to the average citizen: they dream of getting a better job, they value family, they enjoy social time with friends."
"Like most people, they have wishy washy political views and aren't ideologues. They hide from view for obvious reasons. And thus, their part of this story isn't being told. What you see on TV or social media is a slice designed to justify draconian policies."
Guy also took a jab at Vance in characteristic fashion, posting pics of the vice president at a CPAC speaking event and sitting in front of an enormous hamburger along with the caption,"i think i can outrun you in these clothes."
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/X/@dieworkwear