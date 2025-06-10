JD Vance hints at deporting popular social media menswear fashion expert Derek Guy

Washington DC - Vice President JD Vance on Monday hinted at deporting Derek Guy after the popular menswear fashion expert shared his story of being undocumented on social media.

Popular menswear fashion expert and social media celebrity Derek Guy has called for an end to the criminalization of migrants and shared his own story of growing up in the US without documentation. © Collage: MARIO TAMA / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP, Jason Redmond / AFP & Screenshot/X/@dieworkwear

"My family escaped Vietnam after the Tet Offensive and went through an arduous journey that eventually landed them in the Canada. My father worked there for a time as a janitor; my mother, a secretary," Guy posted on his X account @dieworkwear, which has over 1.3 million followers.



"When work fell through, my dad was offered to work with his sister in the United States, so he went, as our family needed money. He ended up staying in the US longer than he was supposed to – not knowing immigration laws – and asked my mom to come be with him. Of course, she went and carried me over the border while I was still a baby."

Guy went on to say he was unsure whether his parents had technically broken any laws, and that his family, like many others, lacked the knowledge and resources to hire a lawyer at the time.

"But either way, since I came here without legal documentation, I eventually fell into the category of being an undocumented immigrant," he wrote. "Yet, I've been in the United States since I was a baby. My identity and roots are very much based in this country, no different from anyone else."

Guy said he shared his story in order to counter rightwing narratives criminalizing migrants, which have been cited by the Trump administration as justification for its mass deportations and crackdowns on protesters.

"I think the ICE sweeps are inhumane. I support and admire the protestors who are putting their bodies on the line for non-violent resistance," he affirmed.