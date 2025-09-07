JD Vance loses it after critic calls Venezuelan boat strike a war crime: "I don't give a s**t!"
Washington DC - The difficult job of being Vice President appears to be getting to JD Vance, as he had another meltdown on social media over criticisms of a recent missile strike on a Venezuelan drug cartel.
On September 2, President Donald Trump's administration conducted a missile strike on a boat in the southern Caribbean they claimed was smuggling drugs, killing 11 alleged members of the Venezuelan gang Tren de Aragua.
Administration officials have been proudly championing the strike, including Vance, who shared an X post on Saturday stating, "Killing cartel members who poison our fellow citizens is the highest and best use of our military."
His post got tons of criticism from users, including left-wing political commentator Brian Krassenstein, who countered, "Killing the citizens of another nation who are civilians without any due process is called a war crime."
Vance, who has made a habit of clashing with critics on social media, responded, "I don't give a s**t what you call it."
The Trump administration faces scrutiny over the boat strike
The boat strike has been under heavy scrutiny, as the Trump administration has only released one blurry video of the attack and no proof that the vessel was smuggling drugs or that those on board were, in fact, gang members.
Krassenstein further argued, similarly to other critics, that the strike could be "classified as an extrajudicial killing under international human rights law, potentially exposing US officials to responsibility."
He also suggested Vance should be impeached for having "cursed me out like a child."
The vice president's post and response were also blasted by GOP Senator Rand Paul of Kentucky, who asked if Vance had ever read the classic novel To Kill a Mockingbird.
"Did he ever wonder what might happen if the accused were immediately executed without trial or representation??" Paul wrote. "What a despicable and thoughtless sentiment it is to glorify killing someone without a trial."
Vance's outburst came a day after he used the same expletive to attack senators who grilled Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. during a recent hearing, describing the critics as "full of s**t."
The Trump administration has recently been escalating ongoing tensions with Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro.
On Monday, before the strike, Maduro said that the country was prepared for "a period of armed struggle in defense of the national territory" in case of an attack.
Cover photo: Andrew Harnik / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP