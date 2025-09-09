Newsom viciously trolls JD Vance as VP faces backlash over Trump-Epstein denial

Sacramento, California - Vice President JD Vance faced brutal trolling from California Governor Gavin Newsom amid widespread ridicule for trying to deny and distract from President Donald Trump 's links to Jeffrey Epstein.

Californian Governor Gavin Newsom (l.) has been brutally trolling Vice President JD Vance (r.) again. © Collage: AFP/Justin Sullivan/Getty Images & AFP/Mandel Ngan

The latest round of bickering launched when Vance commented on Newsom during a recent interview with Fox News' Lara Trump, during which he had a jovial conversation with the wife of President Donald Trump's son Eric.

In it, he accuses unnamed Democrats – clearly a reference to the Californian Governor – of mimicking Trump's style.

"I just don't think much of the modern Democratic Party," Vance said.

"Obviously, I'm biased. I look at these guys, I think some of them are actually trying to mimic President Trump – you can't mimic his style, he just is who he is."

"Couch boy, I'm not mimicking dozy Don," Newsom responded in all-caps on X, sharing a clip of Vance's interview with Lara Trump on Monday

"I'm mocking him. Only someone with a law degree from Chuck E. Cheese could be as dumb as you!!! – GCN," he continued, once more adopting Trump's iconic social media style in an attempt at mockery.

This isn't the first time that Newsom has directed his trolling towards Vance. Last week, he shared an old clip in which the Vice President called Trump "noxious."

"Grew a beard and lost his spine," Newsom wrote. "But at least he kept the eyeliner."