Newsom viciously trolls JD Vance as VP faces backlash over Trump-Epstein denial
Sacramento, California - Vice President JD Vance faced brutal trolling from California Governor Gavin Newsom amid widespread ridicule for trying to deny and distract from President Donald Trump's links to Jeffrey Epstein.
The latest round of bickering launched when Vance commented on Newsom during a recent interview with Fox News' Lara Trump, during which he had a jovial conversation with the wife of President Donald Trump's son Eric.
In it, he accuses unnamed Democrats – clearly a reference to the Californian Governor – of mimicking Trump's style.
"I just don't think much of the modern Democratic Party," Vance said.
"Obviously, I'm biased. I look at these guys, I think some of them are actually trying to mimic President Trump – you can't mimic his style, he just is who he is."
"Couch boy, I'm not mimicking dozy Don," Newsom responded in all-caps on X, sharing a clip of Vance's interview with Lara Trump on Monday
"I'm mocking him. Only someone with a law degree from Chuck E. Cheese could be as dumb as you!!! – GCN," he continued, once more adopting Trump's iconic social media style in an attempt at mockery.
This isn't the first time that Newsom has directed his trolling towards Vance. Last week, he shared an old clip in which the Vice President called Trump "noxious."
"Grew a beard and lost his spine," Newsom wrote. "But at least he kept the eyeliner."
JD Vance faces pressure over Trump's links to Epstein
Newsom's attacks come as Vance faces mounting pressure over Trump's links to Epstein and the VP's prior denial of documents that have now been released.
"Forgive my language, but this story is complete and utter b***s**t," Vance said on X after reports emerged that Trump had written a letter to Jeffrey Epstein on the sex offender's 50th birthday.
The letter, which has now been released to the public as part of the financier's "Birthday Book," featured a message written over the body of a sketched naked woman. Trump had signed his name over the woman's pubic hair.
"Where is this letter? Would you be shocked to learn they never showed it to us before publishing it? Does anyone honestly believe this sounds like Donald Trump?" Vance asked after the Wall Street Journey story dropped.
Now that the documents have been released and Trump's inclusion in the "Birthday Book" is confirmed, Vance's comments are facing scrutiny.
"This aged nicely," Newsom said on X, while quoting Vance's original post. "Found the letter for you," said the Democratic Party's official account.
Cover photo: Collage: AFP/Justin Sullivan/Getty Images & AFP/Mandel Ngan