JD Vance's Haitian migrant claims fall apart as supposedly eaten cat returns home

Columbus, Ohio - Vice presidential nominee JD Vance is still insisting immigrants in Ohio are eating people's pets, but his latest piece of "evidence" again proved how wrong he is.

JD Vance recently presented what he said was evidence to prove his claim that immigrants are eating peoples' pets, but it was quickly debunked. © Drew Angerer / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

On Wednesday, The Wall Street Journal reported that a spokesperson for Vance recently sent the outlet a police report filed by a Springfield, Ohio, resident who claimed her Haitian neighbors stole her cat.

The report was presented as a smoking gun to help legitimize Vance's claims that Haitian immigrants in the community have been stealing local animals for food, but when WSJ reporters found the woman who filed the report, the conspiracy theory once again was debunked.

Resident Anna Kilgore, who spoke to reporters while decked out in Donald Trump merch, admitted she had hastily blamed her neighbors after her cat, Miss Sassy, went missing.

But Kilgore ended up finding Miss Sassy days later in her own basement, clearly uneaten, and she apologized to her Haitian neighbors with the help of a translation app on her phone.

The story comes as Vance and Trump have been aggressively pushing the unfounded claims, despite multiple city officials and the state's governor insisting there is "no evidence" to support them.