Jill Stein and Claudia De la Cruz team up to boost the third-party vote in key states

Third-party presidential candidates Dr. Jill Stein and Claudia De la Cruz have announced a new cooperation agreement in key states just days away from the 2024 election.

The presidential campaigns of Dr. Jill Stein (l.) and Claudia De la Cruz (r.) have announced an agreement to collaborate in certain states ahead of the 2024 election. © Collage: REUTERS

De la Cruz, presidential candidate with the Party for Socialism and Liberation (PSL), is calling on supporters in Arkansas and Montana to vote for Stein and her running mate, Dr. Butch Ware, of the Green Party.

In return, Stein and Ware are encouraging supporters to write in De la Cruz and her running mate, Karina Garcia, in Indiana and North Dakota.

The cooperation is intended to amplify the impact of the third-party, anti-war vote in states where the one of the campaigns has achieved ballot status but the other has not. The Vote Socialist campaign earlier this week announced a similar agreement in other states with Dr. Cornel West's Justice For All campaign.

"A huge number of people all across the country are disgusted with the choices we are presented with by the two party system. We are very excited to work together with a campaign that shares our goal of building an alternative that fights for the dignity of working people and the survival of the planet," De la Cruz said in a press release.

"Don’t settle for the 'lesser evil' – on Tuesday, cast your ballot for a candidate who stands up to Wall Street and the war machine," she added.

Stein said, "It is an honor to support Claudia and Karina and the PSL. I hope it is the beginning of a long alliance between the Greens and the Socialists – the only two parties willing to stand up to fascism and militarism. We simply must work together to create a democracy that allows for more choices at the ballot box, and for a government that creates policies and actions to help everyday people, not the corporate elites."