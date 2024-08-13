Jill Stein and Nevada Greens win ballot battle against Democratic Party!

Carson City, Nevada - Green Party presidential candidate Dr. Jill Stein has defeated a Nevada State Democratic Party push to prevent her name from appearing on the 2024 ballot.

The Green Party of Nevada has won a legal case challenging their 2024 ballot access in the state in a significant victory for presidential candidate Dr. Jill Stein. © IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

"We have prevailed against the legal challenge from the Nevada Democratic Party! In June, the @nvdems sued the @GreenPartyNV to kick us off the ballot – after we submitted nearly 3x the required signatures," Stein posted on X.



"We are excited to say that the ruling has been made in our favor and we will offer an anti-genocide, pro-worker, climate action choice for Silver State voters!"

The Nevada State Democratic Party filed a lawsuit in June accusing the Greens of failing to gather the required number of signatures in each of the state's four congressional districts. Stein's campaign manager, Jason Call, immediately slammed the move as an attempt to siphon the party's limited resources away from voter outreach.

"The Democratic Party has not met its burden of demonstrating that the petition is clearly invalid because it has not produced sufficient evidence to show that the petition has less than the required number of valid signatures in any petition district," Carson City District Court Judge Kristin Luis wrote in her Monday ruling.

The Green Party of Nevada had turned in nearly 30,000 signatures for ballot access – far more than the required 10,000. Although the party has not yet submitted a name for the ballot, Stein is widely expected to be the chosen candidate.

The legal victory comes as Stein is due to announce her 2024 running mate at a rally on August 16.