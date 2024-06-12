Nevada Democratic Party reportedly takes extreme measures to keep Jill Stein off presidential ballot
Carson City, Nevada - The Nevada Democratic Party is reportedly suing the Nevada Green Party and the secretary of state in a bid to keep Dr. Jill Stein off the 2024 presidential ballot.
Stein's campaign manager, Jason Call, shared news of the lawsuit on social media – just one day after the team submitted nearly 30,000 signatures in a successful Nevada ballot access drive.
"The Democrats are suing both the Nevada Greens *AND* the Nevada SoS to keep @DrJillStein off the ballot. Papers served an hour ago," he posted to X late Tuesday.
The complaint, filed in the First Judicial District Court of Nevada, lists the Nevada State Democratic Party as the plaintiff and the Nevada Green Party and Nevada Secretary of State Francisco Aguilar as defendants.
The suit reportedly accuses the Nevada Greens of failing to gather the required number of signatures in each of the state's four congressional districts.
Call, a 2024 Green Party candidate to represent Washington's second congressional district, called the move a "disgusting display of fascism."
"Mostly they are trying to tie up our resources so we can’t put them elsewhere. It's a WalMart approach to overwhelming the competition," he wrote.
Dr. Jill Stein pursues nationwide ballot access push
The legal action comes as President Joe Biden faces growing backlash over his ongoing support for Israel's military assault on Gaza. Stein, by contrast, has been a staunch supporter of Palestinian freedom and an end to US aid to Israel.
The Green Party Presidential Nominating Convention is scheduled to take place virtually from August 15-18. Stein announced last month she had secured the delegates necessary to become the nominee.
Meanwhile, her campaign is pursuing ballot access efforts across the nation to ensure American voters, wherever they reside, have a choice beyond the two-party system.
Cover photo: Mattie Neretin / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP