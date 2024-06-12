Nevada Democratic Party reportedly takes extreme measures to keep Jill Stein off presidential ballot

Carson City, Nevada - The Nevada Democratic Party is reportedly suing the Nevada Green Party and the secretary of state in a bid to keep Dr. Jill Stein off the 2024 presidential ballot.

Green Party presidential candidate Dr. Jill Stein speaks in support of Palestinian liberation at the People's Red Line rally in front of the White House. © Mattie Neretin / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

Stein's campaign manager, Jason Call, shared news of the lawsuit on social media – just one day after the team submitted nearly 30,000 signatures in a successful Nevada ballot access drive.

"The Democrats are suing both the Nevada Greens *AND* the Nevada SoS to keep @DrJillStein off the ballot. Papers served an hour ago," he posted to X late Tuesday.

The complaint, filed in the First Judicial District Court of Nevada, lists the Nevada State Democratic Party as the plaintiff and the Nevada Green Party and Nevada Secretary of State Francisco Aguilar as defendants.

The suit reportedly accuses the Nevada Greens of failing to gather the required number of signatures in each of the state's four congressional districts.

Call, a 2024 Green Party candidate to represent Washington's second congressional district, called the move a "disgusting display of fascism."

"Mostly they are trying to tie up our resources so we can’t put them elsewhere. It's a WalMart approach to overwhelming the competition," he wrote.