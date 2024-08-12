Will Noura Erakat, renowned Palestinian-American attorney, be Jill Stein's 2024 running mate?
New Brunswick, New Jersey - Palestinian-American human rights attorney, legal scholar, and activist Noura Erakat shared on social media that Green Party presidential candidate Dr. Jill Stein has reached out to her as a potential 2024 running mate.
"Jill Stein’s team approached me to run as her vice-presidential candidate, & I am seriously considering it. The [Kamala] Harris team is demanding our votes to 'save our democracy' but has been oblivious to the fact that supporting a genocide poses the most significant threat to it," Erakat wrote on X, echoing widespread anguish over the Biden administration's policy toward Israel and Gaza.
The esteemed Rutgers University professor went on to accuse the White House of violating domestic and international law in continuing to supply Israel's military with weapons which may be deployed against the Palestinian people.
"When Vice President Harris told anti-war protesters in Michigan, 'I am speaking,' it reminded me of the millions of people around the world who have been speaking out against American complicity in the bombing of Palestinians, primarily children," Erakat said in reference to a campaign rally in Detroit last week.
Harris has faced widespread criticism for trying to silence Palestinian and Arab Americans protesting genocide in a response many found demeaning and lacking in empathy. A top aide has since said the Democratic nominee will not support an arms embargo against Israel – one of demonstrators' core demands.
Detroit is home to a considerable number of Arab-American voters, who were crucial in helping to deliver Biden and Harris' 2020 win in the battleground state of Michigan.
"Palestinians can't eat words or sympathy," Erakat said. "We need real commitments to change, commitments that speak to voters in swing states like Michigan and Georgia to show that VP Harris will finally ensure, at bare minimum, its weapons are used in compliance with US law."
Who else is Dr. Jill Stein considering as a running mate?
Erakat is one of several reported Palestinian-American contenders for the Green Party vice-presidential role.
Abed Ayoub, national executive director of the American-Arab Anti-Discrimination Committee, posted on X that he is also on the shortlist: "It is an honor to be considered for the VP position on the Dr. Jill Stein presidential ticket. This has been a humbling experience, and there are many things to consider moving forward."
"Dr. Stein has consistently held the right position on Gaza, Palestine, and human rights throughout this campaign," Ayoub added. "Being considered is a testament to the fact that there are still politicians and candidates out there who value integrity and the willingness to stand on the side of justice."
Palestinian-American activist and comedian Amer Zahr confirmed to NBC that he has also been in conversations with Stein and her team.
"I am honored by the consideration and I think it’s important that the Stein campaign is making that kind of direct outreach to Palestinian Americans and Arab Americans, especially in Michigan," Zahr told the outlet. "It shows that, unlike the Harris campaign, she is serious about addressing the core issues in this campaign."
Zahr has since backed Erakat for the VP role. "Please do it, Noura. I cannot think of anyone better suited. We’d be lucky!" he wrote on X on Saturday.
Stein is expected to announce her VP pick at a rally on August 16, featuring prominent guests including her 2016 running mate Ajamu Baraka, CODEPINK co-founder Medea Benjamin, law professor Khaled Beydoun, Indigenous attorney and land defender Tara Houska, and more.
Cover photo: Collage: IMAGO / TheNews2 & Thomas URBAIN / AFP