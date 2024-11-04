Jill Stein reveals where she will spend Election Night

Dearborn, Michigan - Green Party presidential nominee Dr. Jill Stein will spend Election Night in Dearborn, Michigan, as she seeks to rally the anti-war vote.

Green Party presidential nominee Dr. Jill Stein raises her fist during an event with Workers Strike Back and the Abandon Harris Campaign at the Bint Jebail Cultural Center in Dearborn, Michigan. © IMAGO / Middle East Images

"Please join me, our campaign team and special guests for an election night party in Dearborn, Michigan on Tuesday November 5th to celebrate this historic campaign and build the growing movement for people, planet and peace!" Stein shared on X.

Tickets for the event – available first come, first served – start at $1 for volunteers and $5 for general attendees. The party will include food and beverages as well as musical performances and guest speakers.

Dearborn, where Arab Americans make up the majority of the local population, has become a focal point in the battleground state of Michigan, and the 2024 election overall, as Israel escalates its violent attacks across the Middle East. Many residents have seen family and friends slaughtered as the Biden administration continues to supply the apartheid regime with weapons and diplomatic cover.

The two major-party White House contenders – Democrat Kamala Harris and Republican Donald Trump – have vowed to continue aiding Israel.

Stein, meanwhile, has seen her support skyrocket among Muslim and Arab-American voters this cycle due to her commitment to ending Israel's ongoing genocide in Palestine and assault on Lebanon. If elected, she has promised to halt arms transfers on Day 1 in office.

The Council on American-Islamic Relations last week released a new national poll in which 42.3% of Muslim voters surveyed said they would vote for Stein – ahead of Harris at 41% and Trump at 9.8%.