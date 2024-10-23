Jill Stein shares what she will do on Day 1 if elected president
Green Party presidential nominee Dr. Jill Stein has shared her agenda for Day 1 in office if she is elected to the White House this November.
First and foremost on Stein's immediate plan of action is calling Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to notify him that he will no longer receive any weapons or aid from the US. The move is intended to put a stop to Israel's genocide in Palestine and violent assault on the people of Lebanon.
The Green Party candidate has also vowed to declare a national climate emergency, cancel all repayments of federal student loan debt, publish the Equal Rights Amendment, and restore processing of asylum claims at the Southern border.
Stein aims to take on the prison-industrial complex by providing amnesty to all those incarcerated on non-violent cannabis possession and cultivation charges, pardoning whistleblowers and political prisoners, and federalizing all police misconduct investigations.
She also wants to introduce legislation in support of ranked-choice voting, Medicare for All, and a $25 minimum wage, as well as instruct the Justice Department to take the American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC) lobby group and corporate media to court.
"The political elites tell us we can only have 'incremental change' – while they quietly reassure their billionaire donors that 'nothing will fundamentally change,'" Stein posted on X.
"But we need transformative change – and we can have it," she added.
Jill Stein rallies the anti-genocide vote
Stein is currently locked in a high-stakes election battle with Republican Donald Trump and Democrat Kamala Harris.
The Green Party nominee has accused both major-party candidates of failing to address the overlapping crises facing the American people, including poverty, educational and medical debt, racism, militarism, and climate catastrophe.
Stein's 2024 campaign has gained traction as the Biden-Harris administration continues to arm Israel over a year into the genocide in Gaza.
Polling data released last month by the Council on American-Islamic Relations pits Stein ahead of the Democratic nominee among Muslim voters in several key swing states.
Stein's vocal opposition to the White House's pro-Israel policy has earned her high-profile endorsements from the Abandon Harris Campaign and the American Arab and Muslim Political Action Committee.
The general election for president takes place on November 5, 2024, with early voting already underway in many states.
Cover photo: REUTERS