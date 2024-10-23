Jill Stein shares what she will do on Day 1 if elected president

Green Party presidential nominee Dr. Jill Stein has shared her agenda for Day 1 in office if she is elected to the White House this November.

Green Party presidential nominee Dr. Jill Stein has released her Day 1 plan of action should she win the election on November 5, 2024. © REUTERS

First and foremost on Stein's immediate plan of action is calling Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to notify him that he will no longer receive any weapons or aid from the US. The move is intended to put a stop to Israel's genocide in Palestine and violent assault on the people of Lebanon.

The Green Party candidate has also vowed to declare a national climate emergency, cancel all repayments of federal student loan debt, publish the Equal Rights Amendment, and restore processing of asylum claims at the Southern border.

Stein aims to take on the prison-industrial complex by providing amnesty to all those incarcerated on non-violent cannabis possession and cultivation charges, pardoning whistleblowers and political prisoners, and federalizing all police misconduct investigations.

She also wants to introduce legislation in support of ranked-choice voting, Medicare for All, and a $25 minimum wage, as well as instruct the Justice Department to take the American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC) lobby group and corporate media to court.

"The political elites tell us we can only have 'incremental change' – while they quietly reassure their billionaire donors that 'nothing will fundamentally change,'" Stein posted on X.

"But we need transformative change – and we can have it," she added.