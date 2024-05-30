Jill Stein says she's "not done" after disappointing New York ballot access result
New York, New York - Green Party presidential candidate Dr. Jill Stein announced Thursday she had narrowly fallen short of the number of signatures needed to gain ballot access in New York.
"Despite collecting 10 times more signatures than all other grassroots contenders, we appear to have fallen just shy of New York's oppressive ballot access requirements. We will continue the fight for democracy and voter choice in court," Stein shared on X.
The Green Party contender launched her New York ballot access drive last month, slamming the state Democratic Party for increasing the number of signatures third parties need from 15,000 to 45,000.
Campaigns had just six weeks to collect the signatures, with a minimum of 500 coming from at least half of the state's congressional districts.
"The heroic volunteer mobilization that collected an unprecedented 42,000 signatures in 6 weeks is a victory for the resistance to empire, oligarchy and voter suppression. And that resistance is growing stronger by the day," Stein wrote on social media.
"We’re not done with this fight against New York’s anti-democratic voter suppression designed by the Democratic Party. We will pursue all legal options available to fight for millions of voters who are hungry for a real choice and real democracy."
Dr. Jill Stein poised to win Green Party nomination for president
Despite the disappointing New York result, Stein and the Green Party are on the path to appear on many states' ballots across the country.
Over the weekend, the White House hopeful announced she had secured the delegates necessary to win the Green Party nomination for president during its virtual convention, scheduled for August 15-18, 2024.
Stein, who is Jewish, has attributed third parties' growing appeal, in part, to frustration over ongoing US government support for Israel's siege of Gaza, which has reached genocidal proportions according to human rights organizations, academic and legal experts, and an increasing number of states.
The Green Party candidate has been a staunch supporter of Palestinian liberation, even getting arrested at a Gaza solidarity protest at Washington University in St. Louis, Missouri.
"In this election where millions of voters are desperate for a real choice, our campaign has emerged as an unstoppable force for ending genocide and rescuing democracy from the Democrats and Republicans," Stein said.
"Their assaults on democracy cannot stop us and only inspire us to fight twice as hard. We look forward to overturning their authoritarian tactics in court and continuing to grow this unstoppable movement to bring democracy to the United States and win the peaceful, just future we all deserve."
The general election for president takes place on November 5, 2024.
Cover photo: IMAGO / UPI Photo