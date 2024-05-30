Jill Stein says she's "not done" after disappointing New York ballot access result

New York, New York - Green Party presidential candidate Dr. Jill Stein announced Thursday she had narrowly fallen short of the number of signatures needed to gain ballot access in New York.

"Despite collecting 10 times more signatures than all other grassroots contenders, we appear to have fallen just shy of New York's oppressive ballot access requirements. We will continue the fight for democracy and voter choice in court," Stein shared on X.

The Green Party contender launched her New York ballot access drive last month, slamming the state Democratic Party for increasing the number of signatures third parties need from 15,000 to 45,000.

Campaigns had just six weeks to collect the signatures, with a minimum of 500 coming from at least half of the state's congressional districts.

"The heroic volunteer mobilization that collected an unprecedented 42,000 signatures in 6 weeks is a victory for the resistance to empire, oligarchy and voter suppression. And that resistance is growing stronger by the day," Stein wrote on social media.

"We’re not done with this fight against New York’s anti-democratic voter suppression designed by the Democratic Party. We will pursue all legal options available to fight for millions of voters who are hungry for a real choice and real democracy."