Jill Stein steps up with 2024 presidential run to face Donald Trump again: "We do have the power"

Boston, Massachusetts – Dr. Jill Stein, who also ran in the 2012 and 2016 presidential races, announced Thursday she is again stepping up to run for president in 2024.

Dr. Jill Stein will seek the Green Party's 2024 presidential nomination. © Screenshot/jillstein2024.com

Stein will head into the ring and seek election as a Green Party candidate.

"I'm running for president to offer that choice for the people outside of the failed two-party system," she said in a campaign announcement video posted on X on Thursday.

"The political system is broken," the 73-year-old wrote. "Over 60% of us now say the two-party establishment has failed us and we need a party that serves the people."

Stein is a Harvard-educated physician and activist originally from Chicago, Illinois, and ran for governor of Massachusetts as the Green-Rainbow Party's candidate in 2002 and 2010.

Stein reportedly gained 1.4 million votes in the 2016 presidential general election as the Green Party nominee, which some say led to Clinton losing to Trump.

Her run this time around could funnel votes from the likely Democratic and Republican nominees President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump, and make an impact once again.