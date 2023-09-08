Socialists Claudia De la Cruz and Karina Garcia launch 2024 White House campaign
New York, New York - The Party for Socialism and Liberation has officially announced its 2024 candidates for US president and vice president: Claudia De la Cruz and Karina Garcia.
Third-party voters are thrilled at the announcement of a socialist ticket featuring community activists Claudia De la Cruz for president and Karina Garcia for VP.
De la Cruz, a South Bronx native of Dominican descent, is a popular educator, community organizer, mother, and theologian. She stands for Black liberation, the release of political prisoners, Palestinian freedom, Puerto Rican independence, and an end to the US blockade of Cuba.
Garcia is a Chicana organizer with decades of experience fighting for immigrants' rights, wage justice, and reproductive freedom. She is a founder of the Justice Center en El Barrio in New York City and is a member of the Central Committee of the Party for Socialism and Liberation.
"We're told this country is a democracy, but more and more, it feels like a corporate regime. No matter which party is in power, only the rich ever come up on top," De la Cruz says in their campaign announcement video.
"I know that this country wouldn't last a day without the working class, so isn't it about time that we take charge?" adds Garcia.
Claudia De la Cruz and Karina Garcia outline 2024 priorities
De la Cruz and Garcia are ready to hit the ground running with a comprehensive policy platform aimed at stripping corporate control in politics and improving social and material conditions for the working class.
Among their priorities are seizing the top 100 largest US corporations from billionaire owners, cutting the military budget by 90%, and outlawing corporate lobbying.
They also plan to pursue aggressive climate action, universal health care, and reparations for Black Americans, while defending the rights of women and LGBTQ+ people and guaranteeing living wages for all.
"This campaign is not a one-time thing. We're running to build a political organization that finally gives voice to the working people of this country," De la Cruz says.
"We think this country deserves a better option – a socialist option!"
Cover photo: Claudia de la Cruz for President