Socialists Claudia De la Cruz and Karina Garcia launch 2024 White House campaign

New York, New York - The Party for Socialism and Liberation has officially announced its 2024 candidates for US president and vice president: Claudia De la Cruz and Karina Garcia.

Claudia De la Cruz (l.) and Karina Garcia have launched their 2024 campaign, representing the Party for Socialism and Liberation. © Claudia de la Cruz for President

Third-party voters are thrilled at the announcement of a socialist ticket featuring community activists Claudia De la Cruz for president and Karina Garcia for VP.

De la Cruz, a South Bronx native of Dominican descent, is a popular educator, community organizer, mother, and theologian. She stands for Black liberation, the release of political prisoners, Palestinian freedom, Puerto Rican independence, and an end to the US blockade of Cuba.

Garcia is a Chicana organizer with decades of experience fighting for immigrants' rights, wage justice, and reproductive freedom. She is a founder of the Justice Center en El Barrio in New York City and is a member of the Central Committee of the Party for Socialism and Liberation.

"We're told this country is a democracy, but more and more, it feels like a corporate regime. No matter which party is in power, only the rich ever come up on top," De la Cruz says in their campaign announcement video.

"I know that this country wouldn't last a day without the working class, so isn't it about time that we take charge?" adds Garcia.