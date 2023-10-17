Jim Jordan fails badly in first round of House speaker vote as GOP chaos continues

Washington DC - The GOP's House speaker nominee Jim Jordan failed to gain enough support from his own party colleagues in the Tuesday's first round of voting in the US House of Representatives.

Democrat and Republican representatives gathered on Capitol Hill to cast their vote for a replacement after Kevin McCarthy was ousted from the position earlier this month.

With all 212 House Democrats in attendance, all of their votes went directly to their nominee Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries.

Republicans, on the other hand, failed to unite in support of their man, with Jordan only getting 200 of their 220 votes.

Seven of the dissenting votes went to Rep. Steve Scalise, who was first nominated for the role last week, but, in a similar fate to Jordan, failed to gain enough votes within his party, and ultimately bowed out of the running.

Six more votes went to McCarthy, who recently said he is open to returning to the role. It also took McCarthy 15 rounds of voting before he won the speaker position back in January.

The remaining votes went to former Rep. Lee Zeldin, and Reps. Tom Emmer of Minnesota, Mike Garcia of California, Tom Cole of Oklahoma and Thomas Massie of Kentucky.