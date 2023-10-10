Is Kevin McCarthy reconsidering returning as House Speaker amid Israel-Gaza war?

Washington DC - Representative Kevin McCarthy on Monday said he is open to returning as US House Speaker in a move to project unity amid the war in Israel and Gaza.

California Representative Kevin McCarthy, a Republican, has walked back comments suggesting he would not consider returning as Speaker of the House. © REUTERS

The deposed Republican leader said he would be willing to run as a consensus candidate to avoid a messy internal battle among GOP lawmakers.



"Whatever the conference wants, I will do," he told conservative radio host Hugh Hewitt. "I think we need to be strong. I think we need to be united."

McCarthy had previously said he would definitely not consider running for Speaker after he was ousted in a divisive fight last week.

But he suggested that the war in Israel and Gaza might force him to reconsider the idea of taking back the Speaker’s gavel.

"The conference has to make that decision. I’m still a member. I’m going to continue to fight and act," McCarthy said.