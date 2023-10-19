Jim Jordan speaks out on Republican receiving death threats over House Speaker vote
Washington DC - Iowa Representative Mariannette Miller-Meeks claimed she received death threats and threatening phone calls after she voted against Ohio Rep. Jim Jordan becoming the next House Speaker. Soon after, he stepped up to shut it down.
A change of heart has ignited the "bullies," Miller-Meeks said.
On Wednesday, the congresswoman shared a statement on social media where she defended her decision to no longer support Jordan.
While she said she supported Jordan during the first round of voting on Monday, she chose to instead vote for Appropriations Committee chairwoman Kay Granger in the second round on Wednesday, because "[Granger] has demonstrated great leadership this year," and is a "staunch conservative."
Her decision came at a cost, as she went on to share that she has received negative responses from the public.
"Since my vote... I have received credible death threats and a barrage of threatening calls," she noted. "The proper authorities have been notified and my office is cooperating fully."
"One thing I cannot stomach, or support is a bully," she added. "Someone who threatens another with bodily harm or tries to suppress differing opinions undermines opportunity for unity and regard for freedom of speech."
Jim Jordan responds to Representative Mariannette Miller-Meeks' claims
After only a half hour of Miller-Meeks' statement being posted, Jordan shared his reaction, admonishing anyone who would threaten an elected official.
"No American should accost another for their beliefs," he said. "We condemn all threats against our colleagues, and it is imperative that we come together."
"Stop," he added. "It's abhorrent."
As the House has gone nearly three weeks without a speaker, Miller-Meeks says the party "needs a consensus candidate so we can get back to the work, forwarding appropriations, supporting Israel, and stopping the insane policies of the [Joe Biden] administration."
Cover photo: Collage: Anna Moneymaker / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & IMAGO / UPI Photo