Jim Jordan speaks out on Republican receiving death threats over House Speaker vote

Washington DC - Iowa Representative Mariannette Miller-Meeks claimed she received death threats and threatening phone calls after she voted against Ohio Rep. Jim Jordan becoming the next House Speaker. Soon after, he stepped up to shut it down.

Representative Mariannette Miller-Meeks said she received death threats and phone calls in response to voting against Jim Jordan (l.) for House Speaker. © Collage: Anna Moneymaker / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & IMAGO / UPI Photo

A change of heart has ignited the "bullies," Miller-Meeks said.

On Wednesday, the congresswoman shared a statement on social media where she defended her decision to no longer support Jordan.

While she said she supported Jordan during the first round of voting on Monday, she chose to instead vote for Appropriations Committee chairwoman Kay Granger in the second round on Wednesday, because "[Granger] has demonstrated great leadership this year," and is a "staunch conservative."

Her decision came at a cost, as she went on to share that she has received negative responses from the public.

"Since my vote... I have received credible death threats and a barrage of threatening calls," she noted. "The proper authorities have been notified and my office is cooperating fully."

"One thing I cannot stomach, or support is a bully," she added. "Someone who threatens another with bodily harm or tries to suppress differing opinions undermines opportunity for unity and regard for freedom of speech."