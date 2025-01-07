Jimmy Carter's body arrives in Washington ahead of funeral ceremony

Washington DC - The body of the late President Jimmy Carter was flown to Washington on Tuesday, where it will lie in state at the US Capitol before a national funeral ceremony later this week.

Carter, who died December 29 at the age of 100, served a single term from 1977-1981 and was widely praised for his post-presidential humanitarian efforts, for which he was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize in 2002.

The Georgia native's body was transported Tuesday with honors from Atlanta, where thousands had visited to pay respects, to the presidential US Air Force plane and flown to Joint Base Andrews just outside the US capital.

In an ode to Carter's military service on submarines, his body was to be driven to the US Navy Memorial in Washington and transferred from a hearse to a horse-drawn caisson for a funeral procession to the US Capitol.

Pennsylvania Avenue, the road leading to the Capitol, has been cleared of snow from a recent winter storm, which has prompted federal office and school closures in the area.

Military pallbearers will carry his flag-draped casket to the Capitol rotunda, where his body will lie in state, surrounded by a guard of honor of service members, until 7:00 AM Thursday.

Carter will be the 13th former president to lie in state in the Capitol. Abraham Lincoln, assassinated in 1865, was the first.

A national funeral service is to be held Thursday at the National Cathedral, an Episcopal church in Washington that also hosted state funerals for former presidents Dwight Eisenhower, Ronald Reagan, Gerald Ford, and George HW Bush.

Current President Joe Biden is to deliver the eulogy for his fellow Democrat.