Bernie Sanders defends Biden amid calls to drop out: "Stop the bickering!"

Washington DC - Senator Bernie Sanders has come out to defend President Joe Biden , who is facing countless calls from members of the Democratic Party to drop out of the 2024 presidential race.

On Saturday, The New York Times published an op-ed written by Sanders, where he argued that Biden is "the most effective president" in modern US history and is best suited to beat Republican candidate Donald Trump in November's general election.

Biden has faced mounting pressure from fellow politicians and celebrities to drop out following his disastrous performance during a recent debate, which has reignited concerns about his age and possible cognitive decline.

But Sanders is urging Democrats to "stop the bickering and nit-picking" and get behind the president.

"Enough! Mr. Biden may not be the ideal candidate, but he will be the candidate and should be the candidate," Sanders wrote. "And with an effective campaign that speaks to the needs of working families, he will not only defeat Mr. Trump, but beat him badly."

Sanders listed a number of disagreements he has with Biden, such as his handling of "Israel's horrific war against the Palestinian people," but argued that this election "offers a stark choice on issue after issue" when Biden is compared to Trump.