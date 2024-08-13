Biden administration pulls U-turn on shipping offensive weapons to Saudi Arabia

Washington DC - The US confirmed Monday it would resume sales of offensive weapons to Saudi Arabia, as the Joe Biden ' s administration parks its concerns over human rights abuses in the kingdom's war on Yemen.

Joe Biden's administration has announced it will resume shipping offensive weapons to Saudi Arabia, led by Mohammed bin Salman. © REUTERS

More than three years after imposing limits on human rights grounds over Saudi strikes in Yemen, the State Department said it would return to weapons sales "in regular order, with appropriate congressional notification and consultation."



"Saudi Arabia has remained a close strategic partner of the United States, and we look forward to enhancing that partnership," State Department spokesman Vedant Patel told reporters.

US President Joe Biden took office in 2021 pledging a new approach to Saudi Arabia that emphasized human rights, and immediately announced that the administration would only send "defensive" weaponry to the longtime US arms customer.

The step came after thousands of civilians – including children – were killed in Saudi-led airstrikes against Iranian-backed Houthi rebels, who have taken over much of Yemen.

Since then, the UN has brokered a truce in Yemen that has largely held since 2022, while Biden has softened his stance on Saudi Prime Minister and de facto ruler Mohammed bin Salman, who infamously ordered the murder and dismemberment of Washington Post correspondent Jamal Khashoggi inside the Saudi consulate in Istanbul, Turkey in 2018.

Patel insisted that "there has not been a single Saudi airstrike into Yemen and cross-border fire from Yemen into Saudi Arabia has largely stopped."

"The Saudis since that time have met their end of the deal, and we are prepared to meet ours," Patel said.