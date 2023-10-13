Biden and Israel let rip at Trump over Hezbollah comments

Washington DC - President Joe Biden blasted Donald Trump for describing Hezbollah as "very smart" even as the Lebanese militant group exchanges fire with Israel following the Hamas attack on the US ally.

President Joe Biden (l.) hit out at his predecessor, Donald Trump, who praised the Lebanese militant group Hezbollah as "very smart." © Collage: REUTERS

During a campaign speech in Florida, Trump also falsely accused the Biden administration of bankrolling the Hamas assault as a result of a prisoner exchange deal with Iran, which has historically funded Hamas and Hezbollah.

In a post on X, Biden said that "our nation's support for Israel is resolute and unwavering. And the right time to praise the terrorists who seek to destroy them is never."

Trump had made his remarks to supporters in West Palm Beach as he was criticizing the White House.

"You know, Hezbollah is very smart. They're all very smart," Trump said.

White House deputy press secretary Andrew Bates said Trump's remarks were "dangerous and unhinged."