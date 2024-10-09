Biden and Netanyahu share "productive" talks in first call in months

Washington DC - US President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris held "productive" talks Wednesday with Israeli leader Benjamin Netanyahu about Israel's response to last week's missile attack by Iran, the White House said

US President Joe Biden (l.) held "productive" talks Wednesday with Israeli leader Benjamin Netanyahu about Israel's response to last week's missile attack by Iran, the White House said. © Collage: Anna Moneymaker / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & Ohad Zwigenberg / POOL / AFP

"This morning, President Biden spoke with Prime Minister Netanyahu of Israel. Vice President Harris also joined the call," it said in a statement, adding a readout would be released later.

The call lasted about 30 minutes and was "direct," "honest," and "productive," White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said later.

"The US and the Israeli government have had discussions since last week since after the Iran attack. Those discussions continued with the president and the prime minister," Jean-Pierre said.

"We're going to continue to have those discussions with Israel on how they're going to respond."

She would not give further details but said more would be released in the readout of the call.