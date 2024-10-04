Biden warns Israel against strikes on Iran's oil facilities after market scare

Washington DC - President Joe Biden on Friday advised Israel against striking Iran's oil facilities, saying he was trying to rally the world to avoid the escalating prospect of all-out war in the Middle East.

Making a surprise first appearance in the White House briefing room, Biden added that Israel's Benjamin Netanyahu "should remember" US support for Israel when deciding on next steps.



"If I were in their shoes, I'd be thinking about other alternatives than striking oil fields," Biden told reporters, when asked about his comments a day earlier that Washington was discussing the possibility of such strikes with its ally.

Biden added that the Israelis "have not concluded how they're what they're going to do" in retaliation for a huge ballistic missile attack by Iran on Israel on Tuesday.

The price of oil had jumped after Biden's remarks on Thursday.

Any long-term rise could be hugely damaging for Biden's Vice President Kamala Harris as the Democrat confronts Republican former president Donald Trump in a November 5 election where the cost of living is a major issue.

Biden's unannounced appearance at the famed briefing room podium – the first of his presidency – comes at a tense time as he prepares to leave office, the situation boiling over in the Middle East, and political criticism at home over his handling of a recent hurricane that struck the US southeast.

Biden said he was doing his best to avoid a full-scale conflagration in the Middle East, where Israel is bombing Lebanon in a bid to wipe out the Iranian-backed militia Hezbollah.

"The main thing we can do is try to rally the rest of the world and our allies into participating... to tamp this down," he told reporters.

"But when you have [Iranian] proxies as irrational as Hezbollah and the Huthis [of Yemen] and it's a hard thing to determine."