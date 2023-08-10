Biden asks Congress for $13 billion in new Ukraine military spending

Washington DC - President Joe Biden's administration on Thursday asked Congress for more than $13 billion in new military spending for Ukraine , citing the need for continued support following Russia's "unprovoked" invasion of the country last year.

The funding would help Ukraine and other vulnerable countries "impacted by Russia's unprovoked and brutal invasion," Office of Management and Budget (OMB) director Shalanda Young wrote in a letter to Congressional leader Kevin McCarthy and others.

Close to $10 billion of the new military funding would go towards several activities aimed at replenishing defense articles from Department of Defense stocks and accelerating the production of new equipment, according to the OMB.

"The President has reaffirmed that we will stand with Ukraine as it defends its sovereignty for as long as it takes," Young said.

This strategy "has successfully united our allies and partners and equipped Ukraine to defend itself against Russian aggression," she added.

The White House request is part of more than $21 billion in new Ukraine-related spending it asked for on Thursday.