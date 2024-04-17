Biden bashes Trump and mocks fundraising struggles during Scranton rally

Scranton, Pennsylvania - Joe Biden on Tuesday made a campaign trip to his beloved birthplace in Scranton, Pennsylvania, unleashing a blistering condemnation of Donald Trump , who was languishing in court.

US President Joe Biden visited his hometown of Scranton, Pennsylvania on Tuesday for a campaign rally ahead of the 2024 election. © Andrew CABALLERO-REYNOLDS / AFP

The 81-year-old US president even visited his childhood home in the former mining town as he contrasted his blue-collar roots with the election rival he branded a self-obsessed billionaire.



In a speech calling for the wealthy to pay more taxes, Biden said he "learned a lot here in Scranton."

"I learned that money doesn't determine your worth."

"People like Donald Trump learned very different lessons... he learned that telling people 'you're fired' is something to laugh about," he added, referring to Trump's catchphrase on the reality TV show The Apprentice.

Biden made no reference to Trump's historic hush money trial in New York, which is keeping the Republican off the campaign trail.

But he repeatedly drew broader contrasts with Trump, saying November's vote was a battle between "Scranton values or Mar-a-Lago values."

"Donald Trump looks at the world differently to you and me," a fired-up Biden said. "He wakes up in the morning in Mar-a-Lago thinking about himself, how he can help his billionaire friends gain power and control and force their extreme agenda on the rest of us."