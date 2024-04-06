Trump hosts swanky fundraiser in Florida in bid to match Biden

Palm Beach, Florida- Donald Trump is holding a major fundraising event in Florida on Saturday, hoping to lay down a new marker in a swaggering, high-stakes race for large donations with Joe Biden .

While spending huge sums of money on campaigning may not be something to brag about in some countries, in the US, it's a source of pride for candidates.

And this year, raising big campaign bucks is as important as ever, with the November 5 presidential election expected to be the most expensive electoral cycle in the country's history.

The Republican former president and the Democratic incumbent have been locked in a battle to outraise each other in recent months, boasting about new cash raised in statements to the press.

Biden (81) raised the stakes – quite literally – at the end of March, when a large dinner reception in New York brought him $25 million, a record haul, according to his team.

Trump (77) will attempt to raise nearly twice as much at the Florida fundraiser on Saturday evening – between $43 and $50 million, according to US media.

The event is being organized by billionaire John Paulson, one of the few financiers who were able to cash in on the 2008-2009 financial crisis by betting on the collapse of the real estate market.

The fundraiser will be held in Palm Beach, not far from Donald Trump's luxury Mar-a-Lago resort.