Biden courts Republicans who voted for Haley in new ad highlighting Trump insults

"She's gone crazy. She's a very angry person," Trump is heard saying during the 30-second commercial, punctuated with social media posts in which the Republican claims he "will not accept" her supporters and threatens to kick them out of his political movement. Biden posted the video on social media alongside the caption: "Nikki Haley voters, Donald Trump doesn't want your vote. I want to be clear: There is a place for you in my campaign." Politicians Chris Christie sets the record straight on potential third-party run "As Trump loses ground, derides women, and threatens to ban abortion nationwide, Joe Biden is reaching across the aisle to Haley voters, inviting them to join his growing and winning coalition of voters who will decide this election," the president's campaign said.

Trump lags behind Biden in campaign funds

Trump easily won all Republican primaries held so far, but a substantial number of voters preferred Haley. © REUTERS Biden has built up a campaign war chest in excess of $70 million ahead of November's rematch with Trump, more than doubling his predecessor's fundraising haul and giving allies more latitude to spend big on TV advertising. The president raised over $25 million on Thursday at a New York event with former presidents Barack Obama and Bill Clinton. Trump has had to divide his time between campaign stops and court appearances as he defends himself against 88 criminal charges. Donald Trump Trump touts "law and order" at NYPD cop's wake as spokesperson bashes "dumbest" Biden He has also had to dedicate tens of millions of dollars in donations that could have boosted his campaign on legal fees. But he benefits greatly from free coverage as he turns his many appearances at courthouses into campaign events. The 77-year-old, who has been indicted four times, is expected to raise $33 million from a fundraiser on April 6 in Florida, according to the Financial Times. Trump secured the Republican nomination at the beginning of March after defeating Haley by wide margins in all the early voting and Super Tuesday states, including her home turf of South Carolina.