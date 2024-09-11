Biden doubles down on Israeli line in killing of US citizen as Ayşenur Eygi's loved ones still wait for call

Washington DC - As President Joe Biden on Wednesday continued to back Israel 's line that the killing of Ayşenur Eygi in the West Bank was an "accident," the family and loved ones of the American activist are still waiting for a call from the White House.

Eygi was shot in the head by an Israeli sniper on Friday while showing solidarity with Palestinians being squeezed off their land by the illegal Israeli settlement of Evyatar.

Already on Tuesday, Biden had adopted the Israeli narrative about the killing, telling reporters: "Apparently it was an accident, ricocheted off the ground and just got hit by accident. I'm working that out now."

In a statement on Wednesday, he again called it "tragic error resulting from an unnecessary escalation," saying his administration had "had full access to Israel's preliminary investigation."

That same investigation had already been slammed by Eygi's grieving parents, who called it "wholly inadequate" and pointed out the absurdity of claiming that a trained sniper could unintentionally shoot someone in the head.

Witnesses to the killing have also repeatedly placed blame for any escalation squarely on the Israeli forces attacking Palestinians and their allies, who were taking part in Friday prayers. Eygi had reportedly retreated some 200 yards away from the scene and into an olive grove, where she was fatally shot from a distance.