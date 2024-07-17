Rep. Adam Schiff calls on Biden to drop out as Democrat concerns escalate

Washington DC - California Representative Adam Schiff has become the latest House Democrat to call on President Joe Biden to drop out of the 2024 race.

On Wednesday, California Congressman Adam Schiff (r.) became the latest House representative to call on Joe Biden to drop out of the 2024 presidential race. © Collage: IMAGO / ABACAPRESS & MANDEL NGAN / AFP

According to NBC News, the Congressman released a statement on Wednesday urging Biden to "pass the torch" to a more viable candidate, which would "secure his legacy of leadership by allowing us to defeat Donald Trump."



"Joe Biden has been one of the most consequential presidents in our nation's history, and his lifetime of service as a Senator, a Vice President, and now as President has made our country better," Schiff wrote.

"But our nation is at a crossroads," he continued. "A second Trump presidency will undermine the very foundation of our democracy, and I have serious concerns about whether the President can defeat Donald Trump in November."

Schiff joins a chorus of prominent Democrat politicians and celebrities who began publicly calling on the president to drop out after his poor debate performance against Trump last month, which ignited concerns about his age and possible cognitive decline.

He is also the first to reignite the calls following the assassination attempt against Trump on July 13 during a rally in Pennsylvania.