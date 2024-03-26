Biden gets boost from latest poll in swing states race with Trump

Washington DC - Joe Biden has been given a boost in his race with the GOP's presumptive presidential nominee, Donald Trump , as the latest poll show the president making up ground in key swing states.

A recent poll found that President Joe Biden (l.) has closed the gap on his Republican challenger Donald Trump in a handful of key swing states. © Collage: WIN MCNAMEE & Alon Skuy / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

A new poll conducted by Bloomberg and Morning Consult, which surveyed 4,392 registered voters between March 8 to 15, found Biden winning gains in six out of seven swing states.

In Arizona, Nevada, and South Carolina, Biden has narrowed the gap to Trump, who has consistently led the polls throughout the primaries.

The Democrat's home state of Pennsylvania has the most eye-catching results, as his rival's six-point lead evaporated over the past month. The two are also tied in Michigan.

Biden's biggest bump came in Wisconsin, where he is now one point ahead of Trump, who did however manage to grow his lead in Georgia by one point.

As the election draws closer, the 81-year-old has been noticeably more direct in his attacks on Trump, often mocking him and highlighting the Republican's dictatorial tendencies.