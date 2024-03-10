Biden takes "dictator" jab as Trump mocks stuttering in dueling Georgia rallies

Atlanta, Georgia - President Joe Biden and presumptive White House challenger Donald Trump traded barbs Saturday on the key topics of age and immigration, as they targeted the battleground state of Georgia.

President Joe Biden (r.) and his presumptive challenger Donald Trump traded jabs during campaign rallies in Georgia on Saturday, © Collage: REUTERS

Biden, hoping to ride the momentum from his State of the Union speech on Thursday, went to Atlanta to mobilize Black and Hispanic voters.



He once again attacked his Republican predecessor, who has vowed to be a "dictator" for one day.

"When he says he wants to be a dictator, I believe him," Biden told a rally, highlighting US economic strength while promising action to cut costs in areas such as housing, health and education.

In an interview with MSNBC aired Saturday night, Biden said he regretted using the term "an illegal" when referring to the killer of a nursing student last month in Georgia.

"I shouldn't have used 'illegal,' it's 'undocumented,'" said Biden, who has been criticized by progressives and members of his own party for using the dehumanizing terminology.

Trump, who is pledging a crackdown on migrants as a key plank of his campaign, talked at length during his rally Saturday about the slain student.

"Laken Riley would be alive today if Joe Biden had not willfully and maliciously eviscerated the borders of the United States," he told a crowd of supporters in Georgia's Republican-leaning northwestern corner.

"Biden should be apologizing for apologizing to this killer."