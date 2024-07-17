Biden is reportedly considering major Supreme Court reforms

Washington, DC - President Joe Biden is reportedly weighing proposals to reform the Supreme Court, including possible term limits and a new ethics code for the conservative-dominated bench.

President Joe Biden is reportedly considering a major overhaul of the Supreme Court through reforms such as term limits and an ethics code. © Collage: REUTERS

The Supreme Court, with a 6-3 conservative majority, has dealt several major blows to Democratic priorities in recent years – most notably by repealing the nationwide right to abortion – with Biden increasingly voicing disagreement.



This year, the court significantly rolled back the power of federal agencies, while also ruling broadly in favor of ex-president Donald Trump's immunity claims.

Biden, seeking reelection in November against Trump, has previously resisted calls to overhaul or reform the court of nine lifetime-appointed justices, which includes three nominated by his Republican predecessor.

But that may be changing, according to several media reports, which cited unnamed sources familiar with the planning.

It was unclear whether Biden would come out in support of the measures in the near future or in his second term if he wins the presidential election in November, the New York Times reported.

However, the measures Biden is reportedly considering – including backing a constitutional amendment that would overturn the court's ruling on presidential immunity – would require bipartisan congressional support that is almost certainly out of reach.

Amid the legal setbacks the Supreme Court has handed down to Democrats, it has also recently been engulfed in ethics scandals.