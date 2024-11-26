Biden proposes huge expansion of access to weight loss drugs like Ozempic

Washington DC - Outgoing President Joe Biden proposed Tuesday to give millions more Americans access to weight loss drugs – but Donald Trump 's incoming health chief looked set to shoot down the idea.

Under the massive public health insurance programs Medicare and Medicaid, drugs like Ozempic and Wegovy are, for the most part, only available for overweight people with diabetes or heart disease.

But the White House said Biden wanted to make the game-changing medications widely available as a treatment for obesity itself – expanding coverage to nearly 7.5 million older and lower-income Americans.

"For too many Americans, these critical treatments are too expensive and therefore out of reach," a White House official said, noting that 42% of Americans are obese.

The Department of Health and Human Services said separately in a statement that the "transformative medications" would improve the "health and quality of life for millions of people who have obesity."

The move would benefit 3.4 million Americans with Medicare, which gives health insurance to people mainly aged over 65. It would also help four million people eligible for assistance with Medicaid, which targets lower-income residents, officials said.

But the last-gasp plan appears unlikely to survive given that Trump's incoming health secretary, Robert F. Kennedy Jr., has previously spoken out against the use of anti-obesity drugs.

In October, Kennedy opposed a separate bill in Congress that would have expanded access to the medications, saying the money needed to do that would be better spent on improving nutrition.