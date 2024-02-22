Arab-American voters in Michigan vow to "punish" Biden for supporting Gaza massacre

Detroit, Michigan - It's common to hear residents chatting in Arabic just as often as English in this Detroit suburb's stores or mosques, those buildings themselves often sporting bilingual signage out front.

But no matter the language, residents in this Arab-American and Muslim stronghold in Michigan are convinced President Joe Biden, as he steadfastly stands by Israel in its assault on Gaza, is not listening to them.



"Vote for Palestine. No Biden," political organizer Samra'a Luqman says in English, passing out fliers outside a mosque after prayers.

"Don't vote for Biden," the activist with Yemeni origins adds in Arabic.

"Of course," respond many passersby.

As the Gaza Strip death toll climbs, residents here – once firmly in the Democratic fold – are turning against the president in a crucial swing state he won by just 150,000 votes in 2020.

Some are hoping to pressure Biden to back off from his Israel support and call for a ceasefire. Others, like Luqman, say they would never vote for him.

"He's committing the genocide. He's funding it," Luqman, a campaign leader with a group called Abandon Biden, tells AFP.

A campaign is underway by Luqman and others urging voters to vote "uncommitted," or write in "Free Palestine" on their ballots in the state's primary next week – a symbolic gesture, since Biden faces no serious challengers for the Democratic nomination.

"This is a campaign about pressuring our current president who can do something about the mass killing of children," says Abbas Alawieh, a former Democratic chief of staff on Capitol Hill and member of the Listen to Michigan campaign group.

"In this community there are a lot of people who are directly harmed by war," the Lebanese-born Alawieh tells AFP.

Biden, he says, "is threatening to lose this community. Not just in November, but perhaps for a generation to come."