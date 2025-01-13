Biden says America is "stronger" on the world stage in foreign policy farewell speech

Washington DC - Joe Biden said Monday that America was stronger on the global stage than it had been for decades, in a swansong foreign policy speech one week before Donald Trump 's White House comeback.

The outgoing US president took aim at Russia, China, and Iran, and urged the West to maintain support for Ukraine in an address at the State Department setting out his international legacy.

But Biden's unspoken target was Trump as he touted his rebuilding of international alliances over the last four years after his Republican rival's chaotic first term.

"The United States is winning the worldwide competition compared to four years ago," said Biden, after diplomats at the State Department gave him a standing ovation.

"America is stronger. Our alliances are stronger, our adversaries and competitors are weaker."

The Democrat added that America's ties with its allies were the strongest "in decades," and said partners in the NATO military alliance were now "paying their fair share."

Trump has repeatedly criticized NATO countries, at one point saying he would encourage Russia to do "whatever the hell it wants" to allies that did not pay their way.

The incoming president has also previously expressed admiration for Russian President Vladimir Putin – but Biden mocked Putin over the progress of Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.

"When Putin invaded, he thought he'd conquer Kyiv in a matter of days. The truth is, since that war began I'm the only one that stood in the center of Kyiv, not him," said Biden.

Biden became the first sitting US president to visit a warzone not controlled by American forces when he made a top-secret visit to Ukraine's capital in 2023.

He said the United States and its allies "can't walk away" from Ukraine, to which Washington has sent billions of dollars in military aid since the war started in 2022.