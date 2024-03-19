Biden signs order advancing women's health research

Washington DC - President Joe Biden on Monday signed an order to bolster women's health research as he took aim at Republicans "bragging" about overturning the national right to abortion and vowed to make them pay at the ballot box this November.

President Joe Biden signs an executive order on advancing women’s health research and innovation during a Women’s History Month reception at the White House on March 18, 2024. © Anna Moneymaker / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

The initiative, aimed at closing gender gaps in clinical trials and care, comes as Democrats seek to channel voter anger over the rollback of reproductive rights in nearly half the country, following a landmark Supreme Court decision in 2022.



Flanked by First Lady Jill Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris, and women's health advocate Maria Shriver, Biden said: "Those bragging about overturning Roe v. Wade and supporting a national ban on abortion have no clue about the power of women."

"But they're finding out," he said, pointing to the results of the 2022 midterm elections in Congress when Democrats fared much better than expected because of fury over attacks on women's autonomy.

Medical research has long overlooked the specific needs of women, and it wasn't until 1993 that Congress passed a law mandating female participation.