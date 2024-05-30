Biden snaps at reporter asking if Harris will take over presidency: "Did you fall on your head?"
Philadelphia, Pennsylvania - President Joe Biden had a strong response after a reporter asked him what some have deemed an "ageist" question.
On Wednesday, Biden arrived at Philadelphia International Airport via Air Force One ahead of a handful of scheduled campaign events.
He was met by a pool of reporters, one of which was ready with an arguably tasteless question.
"President Biden, will you be serving your full four-year term or handing over power to Vice President [Kamala] Harris?" the reporter asked.
"Are you alright? You're not hurt, are you? I said, are you okay?" the president, clearly irritated, responded while pointing at his head. "Did you fall on your head or something?"
The question was a reference to criticism lobbed by Republican rivals who suggest that a vote for the 81-year-old is actually a vote for Harris, as they believe Biden, without evidence, will hand the presidency over to his running mate while using his age and decline as an excuse.
Despite Biden, who is regularly attacked for his age and mental acuity, having publicly refuted the claim on multiple occasions, many continue to repeat it.
Social media reacts to Joe Biden's response
A clip of the interaction has since gone viral, with social media users torn on what to think. Many users praised Biden for brushing off the question, which was described as ageist, trollish, and cheesy, just to name a few.
Others criticized him for giving a nonanswer instead of delivering a direct response and instead going after the reporter.
Biden and Harris went on that day to give a speech, telling Black voters that while he was "optimistic" he would win re-election, he recognized that he needed the community's support to make it happen.
Cover photo: ALMOND NGAN / AFP