Biden snaps at reporter asking if Harris will take over presidency: "Did you fall on your head?"

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania - President Joe Biden had a strong response after a reporter asked him what some have deemed an "ageist" question.

President Joe Biden gave an irritated response when a reporter asked if he planned to actually serve the full four years if he wins re-election. © ALMOND NGAN / AFP

On Wednesday, Biden arrived at Philadelphia International Airport via Air Force One ahead of a handful of scheduled campaign events.

He was met by a pool of reporters, one of which was ready with an arguably tasteless question.

"President Biden, will you be serving your full four-year term or handing over power to Vice President [Kamala] Harris?" the reporter asked.

"Are you alright? You're not hurt, are you? I said, are you okay?" the president, clearly irritated, responded while pointing at his head. "Did you fall on your head or something?"

The question was a reference to criticism lobbed by Republican rivals who suggest that a vote for the 81-year-old is actually a vote for Harris, as they believe Biden, without evidence, will hand the presidency over to his running mate while using his age and decline as an excuse.

Despite Biden, who is regularly attacked for his age and mental acuity, having publicly refuted the claim on multiple occasions, many continue to repeat it.