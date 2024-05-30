Biden tells Black voters "I need you" in 2024, but makes no mention of a big campaign promise

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania - President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris on Wednesday launched their campaign initiative targeting Black voters – but made no mention of delivering on reparations .

President Joe Biden applauds during a campaign event targeting Black voters at Girard College in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. © REUTERS

The incumbent White House pair kicked off their Black Voters for Biden-Harris initiative at a rally at Philadelphia's Girard College, a majority-Black boarding school.

"Philadelphia, in Joe Biden, we have a fighter; a leader with skill, vision, determination, and compassion; a leader who keeps his promises," Harris said to a cheering crowd.

"As a candidate for president, Joe Biden gave his word that we would fight to address some of the biggest issues facing the Black community, and we have delivered," she added.

Biden and Harris touted some of what they see as their administration's biggest achievements, including capping the cost of insulin for seniors, partially canceling student debt, passing gun reforms, investing in infrastructure, and nominating the first Black female Supreme Court justice.

The president punctuated his remarks with the repeated refrain of "a promise made and a promise kept," while the audience welcomed him with chants of "Four more years!"

The presumptive Democratic nominee then turned to the challenge ahead in 2024: defeating his Republican predecessor at the ballot box come November.

"Because Black America voted in 2020 [...] Kamala and I are president and vice president of the United States. Because of you. That's not hyperbole," Biden told the packed auditorium.

"With your vote in 2024, we're going to make Donald Trump a loser again," he continued. "I'm still optimistic, but I need you."