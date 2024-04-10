Biden threatens to shut down US-Mexico border in alarming crackdown on asylum rights

Washington DC - President Joe Biden is reportedly mulling an executive order to severely limit the number of people who may cross the US-Mexico border to seek asylum.

President Joe Biden is reportedly considering executive action to effectively shut down the US-Mexico border. © Andrew CABALLERO-REYNOLDS / AFP

The executive order to effectively shut down the border would rely on the president's authority under Section 212(f) of the Immigration and Nationality Act, a mechanism repeatedly utilized by ex-president Donald Trump to impose immigration restrictions.



According to Axios, the order may come down before the end of the month.

"We're examining whether or not I have that power," Biden said in a Spanish-language Univision interview that aired Tuesday night.

There is "no guarantee" Biden can take the step without congressional approval, but that isn't stopping him from pushing forward anyway.

"Some are suggesting that I should just go ahead and try it," the president said. "And if I get shut down by the court, I get shut down by the court."